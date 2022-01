F-16V fighter flying on training mission in 2020. F-16V fighter flying on training mission in 2020.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force lost contact with an F-16V on Tuesday (Jan. 11) while it was flying off the west coast of Taiwan.

While conducting a training exercise off the coast of Chiayi County's Dongshi Township, an F-16V (Block 20) fighter jet suddenly disappeared from radar screens, and ground crews lost contact with it, according to CNA.

The Ministry of National Defense told Taiwan News that it will provide more information shortly.