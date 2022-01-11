Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Donations to family hit by drunk driver in Taiwan's Kaohsiung reach nearly NT$8 million

Donations continue to pour in to help family

  132
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/11 17:26
(Kaohsiung Social Affairs Bureau photo)

(Kaohsiung Social Affairs Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Initial donations to a family of four that was struck in Kaohsiung by a drunk driver late last month have totaled nearly NT$8 million (US$288,000), according to a Kaohsiung Social Affairs Bureau press release on Monday (Jan. 10).

On Dec. 26, a drunk driver surnamed Huang (黃) plowed his car into a family of four crossing a street in Kaohsiung. The mother of the family, surnamed Fan (范), died of her injuries. The father, surnamed Lin (林), and their two daughters were badly injured.

A special account the city's social affairs bureau set up to help the family received 1,322 donations, totaling NT$7,929.813, from Jan. 4-7, including NT$100,000 from Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁).

Relatives of the family expressed gratitude, saying Lin’s parents were heartbroken by the tragedy and initially very worried about the financial burden on the long road ahead as the remaining members of the family undergo rehabilitation.

With donations from caring people, Lin’s parents will not have to worry about these expenses, the bureau cited the relatives as saying. Donations continue to pour in, and social workers will continue to care for the family and help them return to a normal life, per the release.

In addition to Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, which has pledged to fully support the medical expenses for Lin and his daughters, the England Dental Clinic system has promised to absorb the full cost of the mouth reconstruction of the elder sister, who suffered dislodged teeth in the accident.

The bureau added that it would also arrange for volunteer lawyers to help the family seek damages from Huang.
Chen Chi-mai
Kaohsiung Social Affairs Bureau
Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
England Dental Clinic

RELATED ARTICLES

Relatives of Taiwanese DUI victims make public pleas for help
Relatives of Taiwanese DUI victims make public pleas for help
2022/01/05 18:31
New light rail section in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to go into service Thursday
New light rail section in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to go into service Thursday
2021/12/14 17:43
Meet Greater South startup expo held in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Meet Greater South startup expo held in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
2021/12/13 15:37
Kaohsiung mayor calls for young talents in Taipei to return home
Kaohsiung mayor calls for young talents in Taipei to return home
2021/12/09 17:32
Taiwan vice premier sees no water and power problems for new TSMC plant
Taiwan vice premier sees no water and power problems for new TSMC plant
2021/11/11 14:14

Updated : 2022-01-11 18:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
Taiwan confirms 1st toddler diagnosed with Omicron
"