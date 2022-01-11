Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan foreign ministry welcomes investment agreement talks with Canada

Ministry of Foreign Affairs pledges to work with Cabinet to finalize FIPA with Canada

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/11 16:15
Taiwanese and Canadian flags. (Getty Images)

Taiwanese and Canadian flags. (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (Jan. 11) said it welcomed exploratory discussions between Taiwan and Canada about a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Arrangement (FIPA), which it said would further deepen bilateral economic, trade, and investment relations.

Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) and Mary Ng (伍鳳儀), Canadian minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development, met virtually on Monday (Jan. 10) to deliberate over the issue as well as trade relations and supply chain tenacity.

The two governments aim for the agreement, once signed, to uphold fair treatment of investors, transparent dispute-settling mechanisms, and increased representation of female and Indigenous individuals in boardrooms and arbitration systems.

MOFA said it will actively cooperate with the Cabinet’s Office of Trade Negotiations and relevant ministries to finalize the FIPA as soon as possible, promote two-way investment, and strengthen supply chain resilience to revitalize the post-pandemic economy. It also pledged to promote economic and trade links with like-minded countries.
Taiwan
Canada
bilateral trade
supply chain
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

City council of South Korea’s Busan establishes Taiwan friendship group
City council of South Korea’s Busan establishes Taiwan friendship group
2022/01/10 20:23
Taiwan food company receives nearly 1,000 boxes of Lithuanian milk
Taiwan food company receives nearly 1,000 boxes of Lithuanian milk
2022/01/10 18:10
Quarantine taxis in Taiwan banned from taking ordinary passengers amid outbreak
Quarantine taxis in Taiwan banned from taking ordinary passengers amid outbreak
2022/01/10 17:36
Strike continues at Vietnam shoe factory owned by Taiwan's Pou Cheng Group
Strike continues at Vietnam shoe factory owned by Taiwan's Pou Cheng Group
2022/01/10 16:59
Taiwan to reopen borders to foreign Mandarin students in March
Taiwan to reopen borders to foreign Mandarin students in March
2022/01/10 16:20

Updated : 2022-01-11 16:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan races to test 8,000 in 2 days amid airport Omicron cluster
Taiwan races to test 8,000 in 2 days amid airport Omicron cluster
"