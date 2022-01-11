Kadri's third-period goal lifts Avalanche over Kraken 4-3

Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left, levels Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday... Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left, levels Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Seattle Kraken right wing Joonas Donskoi, back left, pursues the puck as Colorado Avalanche centers Darren Helm, back right, and Tyson Jost (17) defen... Seattle Kraken right wing Joonas Donskoi, back left, pursues the puck as Colorado Avalanche centers Darren Helm, back right, and Tyson Jost (17) defend in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy, front right, collects the puck as Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost defends in the first period of an NHL h... Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy, front right, collects the puck as Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost defends in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer stops a shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, Jan. 10, 20... Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer stops a shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, left, collects the puck as Seattle Kraken right wing Joonas Donskoi pursues in the second period of an NHL h... Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, left, collects the puck as Seattle Kraken right wing Joonas Donskoi pursues in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, left, fights for control of the puck with Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle in the second period of an NH... Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, left, fights for control of the puck with Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, and the surging Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Monday night.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel had two goals and Devon Toews also scored for Colorado, which beat former goalie Philipp Grubauer to win its 12th straight at home and fifth in a row overall.

Grubauer, who had 31 saves, played the previous three seasons with the Avalanche. He received a warm reception from the crowd when he was first shown on the scoreboard. He was 30-9-1 in 40 games with Colorado last season but was a casualty of the salary cap, became a free agent in the summer and signed a six-year, $35.4 million deal with Seattle.

Marcus Johansson, Jared McCann and Colin Backwell had goals to put Seattle ahead 3-1 in the second period. Aube-Kubel’s second goal of the game made it 3-2 and Toews tied it when the puck deflected off his right skate and in at 11:47 of the third. The goal was upheld upon review.

McCann and Johansson also had assists.

Kadri got the winner when he beat Grubauer high at 14:17 of the third for his 13th goal of the season. Kadri also had an assist.

Grubauer came off for an extra skater but the Kraken couldn’t get the equalizer against Pavel Francouz, who finished with 23 saves.

Avalanche captain and top-line forward Gabriel Landeskog tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and was placed in health and safety protocols. Andre Burakovsky moved up to the top line and finished with two assists.

NOTES: Avalanche D Ryan Murray was scratched after playing in the last two games. Murray missed 11 games with a lower-body injury before returning against Winnipeg on Thursday night. ... Kraken RW Joonas Donskoi does not have a goal in 34 games this season. He had 17 goals in 51 games with Colorado last season. Donskoi was taken by Seattle in the expansion draft. ... Avalanche RW Valeri Nichuskin was back in the lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Host Dallas on Wednesday night.

Avalanche: At Nashville on Tuesday night.

