Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan protests Swiss institute listing Taiwan as part of China

ETH Zurich includes Taiwan in academic exchange program with China

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/11 14:24
ETH Zurich includes Taiwan under China for a researcher exchange program. (Facebook, ETH Zurich photo) 

ETH Zurich includes Taiwan under China for a researcher exchange program. (Facebook, ETH Zurich photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has demanded the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich) to remove Taiwan from its listing under its cooperation plans with China, reports said Tuesday (Jan. 11).

MOFA asked its representative office in Switzerland to tell the school to be more vigilant against being drawn into a trap by China and harming Taiwan’s international standing, CNA reported.

In a document published this month, ETH Zurich published an exchange plan for researchers from Switzerland and China, including Hong Kong and Taiwan. In the FAQ section of the program's website, the school mentioned that the Leading House Asia “covers China (incl. Hong Kong and Taiwan).”

ETH Zurich described itself as the “Leading House “ for the bilateral science and technology cooperation program between Switzerland and several Asian countries.

China should not promote political aims under the guise of academic exchanges, MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said Tuesday. The exchange program requires all applicants to submit their data to China’s education ministry.

Ou reminded the international community to step up its vigilance and resist China’s attempts to distort impartial scholarship pursuits by including its political aims. There have been many examples of China using its influence to force academic publications to incorrectly label Taiwan, she said.
name change
Switzerland
Taiwan-Swiss ties
ETH Zurich
MOFA
Joanne Ou

RELATED ARTICLES

Foreign ministry refutes report on Taiwan envoy to Lithuania
Foreign ministry refutes report on Taiwan envoy to Lithuania
2022/01/10 10:50
MOFA welcomes Czech Republic policy to deepen ties with Taiwan
MOFA welcomes Czech Republic policy to deepen ties with Taiwan
2022/01/08 20:40
Taiwan welcomes US, Japan pledge to uphold regional stability
Taiwan welcomes US, Japan pledge to uphold regional stability
2022/01/08 09:11
Taiwan electronics sector looking for business opportunities in Nigeria
Taiwan electronics sector looking for business opportunities in Nigeria
2022/01/07 17:02
Taiwan identifies China as source of challenges Lithuania faces
Taiwan identifies China as source of challenges Lithuania faces
2022/01/07 10:06