Avalanche top Kraken, former goalie Grubauer 4-3

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, left, celebrates with center Nazem Kadri after the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle ... Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, left, celebrates with center Nazem Kadri after the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored a go-ahead goal late in the third period, and the surging Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Monday night.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel had two goals and Devon Toews also scored for Colorado, which beat former teammate Philipp Grubauer to win its 12th straight at home and fifth in a row overall.

Grubauer, who had 31 saves, received a warm reception from the crowd. Marcus Johansson, Jared McCann and Colin Backwell scored for Seattle.

Pavel Francouz finished with 23 saves for Colorado, whose captain and top-line forward Gabriel Landeskog tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and was placed in health and safety protocols.

BRUINS 7, CAPITALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brad Marchand returned from a bloody nose to score two goals and assist on another in Boston's rout of Washington.

Marchand barely missed any time after taking a hard high stick to the face in the first period, and assisted on David Pastrnak's first of two goals.

Boston improved to 9-1-1 in its past 11 road games, and also got goals from Matt Grzelcyk, Craig Smith and Erik Haula. Linus Ullmark made 24 saves.

The Capitals’ four-game losing streak is their longest of the season. Conor Sheary scored twice for Washington and T.J. Oshie had a goal. Goalie Zach Fucale was chased after allowing four goals on 16 shots in under 28 minutes of work, and Vitek Vanecek had 11 saves.

