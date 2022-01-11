Alexa
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases

58 COVID cases imported from 18 countries

  1419
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/11 14:18
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Jan. 11) announced 12 local COVID cases.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 58 imported cases in addition to the 12 confirmed local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 850.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases reported that day include six males and six females ranging in age from five to over 60. Among these cases, two are family members of airport cleaning staff, four are friends of case No. 17,472, a residential service worker, and two are her friends.

One is the mother of a student infected at an after-school children's care center. Three have also been three tied to a new hospital cluster infection.

Imported cases

The 58 imported cases include 27 males and 31 females ranging in age from five to over 70. Between Dec. 9 and Jan. 10, they entered Taiwan from the U.S. (27 cases), UK, Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, Canada, Qatar, Germany, Cambodia, Thailand, Costa Rica, China, Ireland, Vietnam, Spain, and Brazil. The country of origin of two cases is still under investigation.

COVID case statistics

Of the 17,463 confirmed cases, 2,762 were imported, 14,647 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 114 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 850 individuals have succumbed to the disease
