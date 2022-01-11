High-intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market – Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2022-2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 21.8% During The Forecast Period

High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is a precise medical procedure, which applies high-intensity focused ultrasound energy to locally heat and destroy damaged or diseased tissue through ablation.

In this therapy, ultrasound beams are focused on diseased tissue, and owing to the considerable energy deposition at the focus, temperature within the tissue can rise to levels from 65?C to 85?C, and destroy the diseased tissue by coagulation necrosis. The global HIFU therapy market was valued at $81,000 thousand in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $398,724 thousand by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2018 to 2025.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global HIFU therapy market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Upsurge in geriatric population, surge in prevalence of chronic disease such as cancer, and favorable regulatory scenario towards HIFU devices are the key factors that augment the growth of the global HIFU therapy market. Furthermore, rise in awareness for early disease diagnosis is expected to boost the market growth.

However, lack of skilled professionals and limitations associated with HIFU therapy are some of the factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, high potential of emerging economies and increase in demand of HIFU devices are expected to provide new opportunities for the market players in future.

The HIFU market is segmented based on application and region. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, neurological disorders, aesthetics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of global HIFU therapy market.

Market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the applications and developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products and devices facilitate the strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Prostate Cancer

Uterine Fibroids

Neurological Disorders

Aesthetics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

EDAP TMS S.A.

SonaCare Medical, LLC

ILJIN Holdings Co., Ltd. (ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd.)

Image Guided Therapy S.A.

INSIGHTEC Ltd.

Theraclion SA

Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH (Ulthera, Inc.)

Profound Medical Corp.

Shanghai A&S Technology Development Co., Ltd.

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

Sonic Concepts, Inc.

Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.

FUS Instruments

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

