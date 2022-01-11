Topical Pain Relief Market Scope and overview, Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2031

Pain treatment involves usage of common analgesics or painkillers to reduce and treat body pain. Whenever, these analgesics are applied directly to the skin they are known as topical pain relief medications. These include topical administration of drugs such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, anesthetics, capsaicin, tricyclic antidepressants, ketamine, clonidine, opioids, and cannabinoids.

Topical pain relief medications exert peripheral effects near the site of application and minimize the pain. Topical formulations used for pain relief include creams, ointments, gels, and newly developed drug-delivery systems, usually transdermal patches. They are mostly available as over-the-counter (OTC) products while some are available through prescription only.

The global topical pain relief market was valued at $7,481 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $13,276 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

Increase in prevalence of arthritis is the major factor that contributes towards the growth of the topical pain relief market. Moreover, other factors that fuel the market growth include growth in geriatric population, lesser side effects caused due to use of topical analgesics as compared to oral pain relief, and high demand for topical pain relief by sports players. However, topical pain relief medications can cause irritated skin and they have a strong odor or unpleasant smell that impede the market growth. Conversely, development of online platform for the topical therapeutics and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The global topical pain relief market is segmented into therapeutic class, type, formulation, distribution channel, and region. Based on therapeutic class, the market is divided into non-opioids and opioids. The non-opioids segment is further divided into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), methyl salicylate, capsaicin, lidocaine, and other non-opioids. The opioids segment is further bifurcated into buprenorphine and fentanyl.

Based on type, the market is segmented into prescription pain relief and over-the-counter (OTC) relief. Based on the formulation, the market is classified into cream, gel, spray, patch, and others. The distribution channels covered in the study include pharmacies & drug stores, e-commerce, and retail & grocery stores. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global topical pain relief market with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key market segments

By Therapeutic Class

Non-opioids

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDS)

Methyl Salicylate

Capsaicin

Lidocaine

Other Non-opioids

Opioids

Buprenorphine

Fentanyl

By Type

Prescription Pain Relief

Over-the-counter (OTC) Pain Relief

By Formulation

Cream

Gel

Spray

Patch

Others

By Formulation

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

e-Commerce

Retail & Grocery Stores

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Sanofi S.A.

Topical BioMedics, Inc.

AdvaCare Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Troy Healthcare, LLC

Emami Group

Chattem, Inc.

Exzell Pharma

Performance Health Technologies, Inc.

