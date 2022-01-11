Smart Hospitals Market Scope and overview, Growth Opportunity, Developments and Regional Forecast to 2022-2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 17.3% During The Forecast Period

The global smart hospitals market was valued at $16,925 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $58,777 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

Hospitals that rely on automated and optimized processes that are built on information and communication technologies (ICT) environment of interconnected assets such as Internet of Things are known as smart hospitals. This further aids in improving the existing patient care procedures and introduce new capabilities in hospitals.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The continuous advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the rise in need for cost effective solutions in hospitals are the major factors supplementing the market growth. However, the high cost of these devices and lack of healthcare professionals to operate the devices is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the rise in investments in healthcare sector in the developing economies create lucrative opportunities in the market.



The global smart hospitals market is segmented based on component, product, connectivity, application, and artificial intelligence. Based on component, the market is divided into hardware, system & software, and service. Based on product, the market is classified into smart pill, mhealth, telemedicine, and electronic health record.

Further, based on connectivity, the market is bifurcated into wired and wireless. Wireless segment in further categorized into Wi-Fi, RFID, Bluetooth, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into remote medicine management, medical assistance, medical connected imaging, electronic health record & clinical workflow, and others. Based on artificial intelligence the market is classified into offering, technology and applications. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Component



Hardware

System & Software

Service



By Product



Smart Pill

mHealth

Telemedicine

Electronic Health Record



By Connectivity



Wired

Wireless

Wi-Fi

RFID

Bluetooth

Others



By Applications



Remote Medicine Management

Medical Assistance

Medical Connected Imaging

Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow

Others



By Artificial Intelligence



Offering

Technology

Application

By Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



KEY PLAYERS PROFILED



Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Enlitic Inc.

General Vision

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Next IT Corp.

Welltok Inc.

GE healthcare



The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) the following:



Adheretech

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

Diabetizer

Medtronic

Proteus Digital Health

Qualcomm Life

