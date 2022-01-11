Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics Market Scope and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2031

The prostate is a walnut-sized gland that surrounds the urethra in the male reproductive system. The main function of this gland is to secrete a fluid, which mixes with the fluids from other glands and sperm cells from the testicles to generate semen. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a non-malignant increase in the size of the prostate gland. This increase blocks the urine flow from the bladder, which results in increased urination frequency at night, urinary hesitancy, and urinary retention.

BPH significantly influences the patient’s quality of life, owing to symptoms, such as urine leakage and nocturia. If untreated for a long duration, it results in more serious health issues, such as bladder damage, bladder stones, kidney damage, and urinary tract infections (UTIs).

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

The global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market was valued at $10,688.72 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $20,096.68 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2025 . This market is majorly driven by an increase in the male geriatric population because the disease generally occurs in men of age 60 and above. The other factors boosting the market growth include growth in awareness related to urological disorders and prostate cancer and rise in the number of global benign prostatic hyperplasia patients.

However, preferences for minimally-invasive surgeries namely, laparoscopic prostatectomy, transurethral needle ablation (TUNA), and transurethral microwave thermotherapy (TUMT), hinder the growth of the global BPH therapeutics market. Furthermore, presence of a plethora of products in the pipeline and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are anticipated to serve as attractive opportunities during the forecast period.

The global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market is segmented into therapeutic class, therapy, and region. On the basis of therapeutic class, the market is categorized into alpha blocker, 5-alpha reductase inhibitor, phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, and others. As per therapy, the market is bifurcated into mono drug therapy and combination drug therapy. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Key market segments

By Therapeutic Class

Alpha blocker

5-Alpha reductase inhibitor

Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor

Others

By Therapy

Mono drug therapy

Combination drug therapyBy Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan plc

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

