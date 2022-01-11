Endoscope – Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis & Forecast To 2031 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

Endoscopic RFA is an advanced treatment modality, which is commonly applied in the treatment of medical indication such as uncoordinated heartbeats, Barrett’s esophagus, and pain management, and others. Radiofrequency ablation is considered to be an FDA-approved advanced endoscopic technique in which the diseased tissue is exposed to heat energy for its destruction or removal.

The global endoscope + radiofrequency ablation (RFA) market was valued at $3,567.4 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach at $7,471.5 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2025.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Upsurge in geriatric population that is highly susceptible to pain and chronic disorders has a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, rise in need for the development of advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques has propelled the demand for endoscopic RFA across healthcare settings, thus fueling the market growth.

However, dearth of skilled professionals that lack complete know-how of endoscopic RFA treatment impedes the market growth. Conversely, high untapped potential in the emerging economies is anticipated to offer significant profitable opportunities for the expansion of the market.

The endoscope + radiofrequency ablation (RFA) market is segmented based on application. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into cardiology applications, pain management, oncology applications, and others.

By Application

Cardiology Applications

Pain Management

Oncology Applications

Other Applications

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Boston Scientific Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Stryker Corporation

