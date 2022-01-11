Hemodialysis Market Scope and overview, Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2031

Hemodialysis is a medical procedure used to remove waste from the blood of patients with chronic or acute kidney failure. The waste removal helps to maintain electrolyte balance in the patient’s body. The procedure works similar to an artificial kidney by filtering the blood through a device called the hemodialyzer. It also prevents accumulation of salts and wastes in blood, which may lead to poisoning.

The global hemodialysis market was valued at $71,501 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $99,747 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global hemodialysis market is expected to grow, owing to the increase in geriatric population and incidence of renal diseases, especially end stage renal disease (ESRD). In addition, increase in funding for improved dialysis products and services, rise in incidence of diabetes and hypertension, and shortage of kidneys for transplantation are expected to further propel the market growth. Although the hemodialysis market continues to grow, certain factors hamper the growth of this market.

The complications and risks associated with the procedure of hemodialysis, such as severe anemia and fluid overload, drag the market growth. In addition, product recalls in recent years also have a negative impact over the market growth. Conversely, technological advancements leading to better adoption and opportunities in emerging economies are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the global hemodialysis market.

The hemodialysis market is segmented on the basis of type, product and service, end user, and region. On the basis of type, it is categorized into conventional (3 times per week), daily (6 days a week), and nocturnal (3-6 nights per week). According to product and service, it is categorized into equipment, consumable, drug, and service.

By end user, it is divided into in-center dialysis and home dialysis. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Singapore, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the overall market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of the global hemodialysis market.

Market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the applications and developments in the industry.

An in-depth analysis based on region is provided to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By type

Conventional (3 times per week)

Daily (6 days a week)

Nocturnal (3-6 nights per week)

By product and service

Equipment

Consumable

Drug

Service

By end user

In-center dialysis

Home dialysis

By region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Cantel Medical Corp.

DaVita, Inc.

Diaverum

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Nipro Corporation

NxStage Medical, Inc.

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

Gambro

Satellite Healthcare, Inc.

MEDIVATORS, Inc.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

