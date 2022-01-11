Dental Liners and Bases Market Scope and overview, Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2022-2031

The global dental liners and bases market was valued at $1,292 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,057 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Dental liners are formulated using suitable materials that can be placed in the form of thin layers over exposed dentine within cavity preparation. On the contrary, dental bases are formulated using suitable materials that can be placed on the floor of the cavity preparation in a relatively thicker consistency.

The major functions of dental liners include dental sealing, pulpal protection, thermal insulation, and stimulation of the formation of secondary dentine. On the other hand, dental bases are largely employed to offer pulpal protection via thermal insulation. In addition, they are utilized to line out undercut areas for indirect restorations that include gold or composite inlays. Dental liners and bases form an integral part of dental caries management, wherein several dental liner/bases materials such as zinc oxide eugenol, glass ionomer, and resin modified glass ionomers are used.

Market players have invested in developing dental liners/bases products that can aid in several dental restoration treatment methods. For instance, Kerr Corporation offers calcium hydroxide-based cavity (dental) liner, Life, which is designed for direct pulp capping from mechanical exposure when root canal treatment is declined by patient. Moreover, 3M ESPE offers resin-modified glass ionomer, Vitrebond Plus, which is used for dentin lining of deep preparations. These product offerings by market players have increased the accessibility of dental liners/bases across different regions, further fueling the market growth.

The global dental liners and bases market is segmented based on material, end user, and region. On the basis of material, the market is classified into zinc oxide eugenol, glass ionomer, resin modified glass ionomers, and others. According to end user, it is fragmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and research & academic institutes. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By Material

Zinc Oxide Eugenol

Glass Ionomer

Resin-modified Glass Ionomers

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

3M Company

Coltene Holding AG

Danaher Corporation (Kerr Corporation)

Denmat Holdings LLC

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

GC Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Shofu Dental Corporation

VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG

VOCO GmbH

Bosworth Company

Cooley and Cooley

Pulpdent Corporation

Temrex Corporation

DMG America

Bisco, Inc.

Cetylite Industries, Inc.

Ellman International, Inc.

Henry Schein

Kettenbach

