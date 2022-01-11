Europe and Middle East Industrial & Commercial LED Lighting Market Scope and overview, Growth, Opportunities, Key Players & Forecast Outlook 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 17.2% During The Forecast Period

Report Ocean published a new report on Europe and Middle East industrial & commercial LED lighting market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies from 2019 to 2026.

The Europe and Middle East industrial & commercial LED lighting market size was valued at valued at $6.03 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $21.96 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026.

A light-emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor light source that converts electrical energy directly into light energy. These devices are often used in lamps as a replacement of incandescent light sources. Some LEDs are called infrared-emitting diodes (IRED), emitting infrared (IR) energy, which is greater than or equal to 830 nm. An LED consists of two elements of processed material called N-type semiconductors and P-type semiconductors, which are placed in direct contact to forms a region called P-N junction.

Factors such as high demand for cost-effective and energy-saving LED lighting, increase in government initiatives toward LED adoption, and surge in need to replace traditional lighting system are expected to fuel growth of the industrial and commercial LED lighting market in Europe and Middle East. However, vhigh initial cost of LED lighting system and voltage sensitivity & temperature dependence are expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, surge in need for smart lighting is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in Europe and Middle East.

The EME industrial & commercial LED lighting market is analyzed by product type, application, and country. By product type, the market is analyzed across LED Lamps and LED Fixture. By application, itis analyzed across commercial, outdoor, and Industrial. Commercial application is further segmented into hospitality, office, retail, and infrastructure. In addition, outdoor segment is further analyzed across urban landscape, streets & major roads, tunnel, and sports plants/large areas. Furthermore, industrial segment is further bifurcated into industrial plants and weather resistant/explosion proof. By country, the market analyzed across Spain, France, UK, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, Oman, Jordan, Nordic Countries, Balkan Countries, and rest of EMEA.

The Key players profiled in the report include Eaton Corporation Plc., Cree Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Acuty Brands, Inc., Dialight Plc., Osram Licht Ag, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Zumtobel Group Ag, and Syska. These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

Regional Insights

North America is leading Europe and the Middle East industrial & commercial LED lighting market through an increasing number of collaborations and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of the seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL LED LIGHTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PRODUCT

– LED Lamps

– LED Fixture

BY APPLICATION

– Commercial

o Hospitality (Hotels and Restaurants)

o Office

o Retail (Malls, Shopping Centers, and Shops)

o Infrastructure (Schools, Universities, Auditoriums, Libraries, Churches, Airports, Train Stations, Institutions)

– Outdoor

o Urban Landscape

o Street and Major Roads

o Tunnel

o Sports Plants/Large Areas

– Industrial

o Industrial Plants (Warehouse and Factories)

o Weather resistance/Explosion Proof

BY Country

Spain

France

UK

Hungary

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Turkey

Oman

Jordan

Nordic Countries

o Norway

o Finland

o Sweden

o Denmark

o Other Nordic Countries

– Balkan Countries

o Serbia

o Croatia

o Slovenia

o Romania

o Other Balkan Countries

– Rest of EME

Aim of the Report:

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for the next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa region.

The report consists of a detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

