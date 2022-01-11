SCARA Robot Market Scope and overview, with Highest growth in the near future by leading key players

The global SCARA robot market size was valued at $7.10 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $14.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026.

SCARA robot are widely used in food and beverage industry for several purpose including food processing, quick picking and packing tasks such as tray loading, bottle handling, and others. In addition, SCARA robots are also used in the electrical & electronics industry to build and handle display screens, connectors, and printed circuit boards (PCB).

Increase in shift toward digital transformation fuels the demand for IoT-based smart solutions and automation in various industries to adopt & enable new and autonomous capabilities. Most of automation and smart solutions are used in industries to improve product quality, plant efficiency, and facilitate uniform production. Thus, increase in demand for IoT-based smart solutions is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The demand for industrial automation is on the rise in various industries as it combines information technology with machine and systems to create smart manufacturing infrastructure. It standardizes the manufacturing process and provides repeatable & consistent results with improved product quality. Moreover, the use of automation in industrial application has reduced human intervention in industrial process, which minimized the human errors and related problems.

The major factors that drive the global SCARA robot market include growing need for mass production with reduced operation cost, surge in adoption of industry 4.0, and upsurge in demand for IoT-based smart solutions and automation in various industries for qualitative and reliable manufacturing. However, high expenditure associated with implementation of SCARA robots hinders the market growth.

Furthermore, increase in application areas of collaborative robots and demand for automation in Asian countries such as China and Japan, are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the SCARA robot market.

The key players profiled in the report Seiko Epson Corporation, Kawasaki Robotics, ABB, OMRAN Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Fanuc Corporation, DENSO Corporation (DENSO Robotics), Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Staubli International AG.

Regional Insights

North America is leading the SCARA robot market through an increasing number of collaborations and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of the seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

GLOBAL SCARA ROBOT MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PAYLOAD CAPACITY:

– Up to 5.00 KG

– 5.01 KG to 15.00 KG

– More than 15.00 KG

BY APPLICATION:

– Material Handling

– Assembling and Disassembling

– Welding and Soldering

– Dispensing

– Processing

– Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Electrical and electronics

– Automotive

– Food and Beverages

– Pharmaceuticals

– Metal and Machinery

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

