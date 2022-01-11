Spintronic Logic Devices Market Scope and overview, Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 34.7% During The Forecast Period

The global spintronic logic devices market size was $2.14 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $21.89 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 34.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Spintronics refers to spin-based electronics used in many solid-state devices to study the intrinsic spin of electrons. Its major motive is to use the spin of the electrons rather than their charge, and to utilize the magnetic moment associated with them. All spintronic technology devices act according to the information stored into spins as per spin orientation. Subsequently, the spins, being attached to mobile electrons, carry the information along a wire, leading to a terminal that reads the information.

The growth of the global spintronic logic device market is driven by substantial rise in demand for spin electronics in electronic devices, due to their several advantages over conventional electronics such as it has been extensively deployed in data storage devices, due to its faster data transmission capabilities and increased storage capacity.

Also, surge in penetration of electric vehicles, which is help to grow the demand for lightweight construction and reduced battery operation space & power consumption in electric vehicles have driven the adoption of spintronics devices. Furthermore, the automobile industry has witnessed shift in preference toward electric vehicles for higher fuel efficiency and cleaner running fuel/electric hybrids and plug-in electric vehicles.

Also, surge in need for higher data transfer speed coupled with increase in storage capacity. Technological advancements in the spintronics technology, especially in magnetic sensors, such as high resolution, high sensitivity, compact size, and low power consumption significantly contribute toward the growth of the global market. However, high installation cost of spintronics logic devices is a key restraining factor of the market. On the contrary, increase in government support and funding toward electric vehicle & electronics is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The spintronic logic devices market is segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into metal-based devices and semiconductor-based devices. The metal-based devices segment dominated the spintronic logic devices market in terms of revenue in 2018, whereas the semiconductor-based devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

These metal-based devices segment is further classified into giant magneto resistance-BASED device, tunnel magneto resistance-BASED devices, spin-transfer torque device, and spin-wave logic device. Semiconductor-based devices are sub segmented into spin diode, spin filter, and spin field effect transistor. Applications covered in the study include electric vehicles, industrial motors, semiconductor lasers, magnetic tunnel transistors, data storage, and others (magnetic sensing and magnetic random-access memory). Region wise, the spintronic logic devices market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include as Applied Spintronic Technology, Inc., Crocus Technology, Everspin Technologies Inc., Futek Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., HBM, Kistler Group, PCB Piezotronics, Infineon Technologies, Sensor Technology. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.

Regional Insights

North America is leading the spintronic logic devices market through an increasing number of collaborations and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of the seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

GLOBAL SPINTRONIC LOGIC DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

– Metal Based Devices

o Giant- Magneto Resistance

o Tunnel-Magneto Resistance

o Spin -Transfer Torque Device

o Spin Wave Logic Device

– Semiconductor Based Devices

o Spin Diode

o Spin Filter

o Spin Field Effect Transistor

By Application

– Electric Vehicles

– Industrial Motors

– Semiconductor Lasers

– Magnetic Tunnel Transistors

– Data Storage

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

