Torque Sensor Market Scope and overview, Boosting Technologies, Industry Growth Analysis, Demand Status, Industry Trends up to 2031

The global torque sensor market size was valued at $8.39 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $16.82 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026.

A torque sensor is a device that measures and records the torque on a rotating system, such as an engine, crankshaft, gearbox, and others. There are two types of torque sensor namely, dynamic torque sensor and static torque sensor. Static torque is relatively easy to measure. Dynamic torque, on the other hand, is not easy to measure, since it generally requires transfer of some effect from the shaft being measured to a static system.

The demand for torque sensor in the commercial sector is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as rise in demand for high performance vehicles, increase in penetration of EPS in passenger vehicles, and surge in demand for new torque measurement technologies.

However, high installation cost is expected to hamper the market growth globally. The market for torque sensor in commercial sector is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Furthermore, emerging application of torque sensor in healthcare vertical and evolution in the use of torque sensor in industrial applications offer lucrative opportunities for the torque sensor market growth globally.

The global torque sensor market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is analyzed across dynamic torque sensor and static torque sensor. On the basis of application, the market is divided into automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Honeywell International corporation, Infineon Technologies, Kistler Group, Sensor Technology, PCB Peozotronics, Crane Electronics, Datum Electronics, Futek Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., and HBM. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

Regional Insights

North America is leading the torque sensor market through an increasing number of collaborations and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of the seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

GLOBAL TORQUE SENSOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

– Dynamic Torque Sensor

– Static Torque Sensor

By Application

– Automotive

– Industrial

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Aim of the Report:

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for the next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa region.

The report consists of the detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

