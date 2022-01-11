Industrial Cobot Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion during the Assessment Period 2021-2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 44.8% During The Forecast Period

The global industrial cobot market size was $0.65 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $12.48 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR of 44.8% from 2019 to 2026.

The collaborative robot are used to interact with humans in a shared workspace. The rise in adoption in the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and investments in automation of manufacturing processes are the key factors driving the market growth. Emergence of robots working along with humans in areas like smart parts assembly and electronics product assembly further fuels the demand.

The industrial cobots are expected to be used in alternative application areas in the growing markets. Electronics is a key area for penetration of industrial cobots and is witnessing growth at an increasing rate. The deployment of cobots in the industrial practices, has resulted in decreased number of injuries and accidents occurring at workplaces.

In addition, it has elevated the quality of products and increased profits for a variety of businesses, which in turn helps the company to meet the customer demand. For instance, in June 2018, ABB and Kawasaki collaborated to release the world’s first common cobot operated at Automatica in Munich, Germany. The 2 leading players in the field of industrial automation and robotics partnered to create simplified human-cobot interface with spontaneous, smartphone-like navigation and icons especially for their dual-arm co-bots.

The growth of the industrial cobot market is driven by rise in demand for automation, availability of affordable and energy-efficient industrial cobots, and surge in investment in R&D activities. However, high installation cost limits the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in robot installation in various industry verticals across the globe offers lucrative opportunities for the industrial cobot market growth.

The industrial cobot market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and region. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into material handling, machine tending, test/Inspection, value added processing, and transport. End users covered in the study include automotive, electronics, food & beverages, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the industrial cobot market report include ABB Ltd, The Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Seiko Epson Corporation, Staubli International AG, Universal Robots A/S, and Teradyne. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product launches, business expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their industrial cobot market share.

Regional Insights

North America is leading the industrial cobot market through an increasing number of collaborations and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of the seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COBOT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

– Material Handling

– Machine Tending

– Test/Inspection

– Value Added Processing

– Transport

By End User

– Electronics

– Automotive

– Industrial

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Aim of the Report:

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for the next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa region.

The report consists of the detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

