AR/VR Chip Market Scope and overview, Segmentation along with Opportunities, Gross Margin and Forecast 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 23.3% During The Forecast Period

The global AR/VR chip market was valued at $1.38 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $7.76 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.3% from 2019 to 2026.

The AR/VR chip market is projected to witness healthy growth, especially in the Asia-Pacific and European region. This growth is attributed to high adoption of mobile devices; growth in number of gamers in the region; and increased awareness among the end-user industries regarding the benefits of augmented and virtual reality technology-based solutions.

A handheld is any portable device that can be carried and held in one’s palm. A handheld can be any computing or electronic device that is compact and portable enough to be held and used in one or both hands. It may contain cellular communication, but this category can also include other computing devices.Growing popularity and a rise in numbers of the technology user base are expected to drive the demand for the AR & VR handheld device market during the period.



Growth of the AR/VR chip market is driven by rise in demand for AR/VR chip in gaming vertical, cost-efficient benefits of augmented and virtual reality based solutions, and surge in need for the adoption of AR/VR in various applications. However, resistance to adopt the augmented and virtual reality technology and lack of investments in R&D restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements and introduction of industry-specific solution offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The AR/VR chip market is segmented on the basis of chip type, device type, end user, and application. On the basis of chip type, the market is divided into processor ICs, user interface ICs, and power management ICs. Device types covered in the study include head mounted display, head up display, handheld device, gesture tracking device, and projector & display wall. End user includes gaming, entertainment & media, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Imagination Technologies Limited, MEDIATEK Inc., Intel Corporation, Spectra 7, Advanced Microdevices Inc, International Business Machine Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

Regional Insights

North America is leading the AR/VR chip market through an increasing number of collaborations and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of the seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

GLOBAL AR/VR CHIP MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Chip Type

– Processor ICs

– User Interface ICs

– Power Management ICs



By Device Type

– Head Mounted Display

– Head up Display

– Handheld Device

– Gesture Tracking Device

– Projector & Display Wall

By End user

– Gaming

– Entertainment & Media

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Others



By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Aim of the Report:

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for the next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa region.

The report consists of the detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

