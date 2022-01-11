Smart Lighting Market Scope and overview, 2021 is Booming Worldwide Business Forecast by 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 20.5% During The Forecast Period

The global smart lighting market is expected to generate revenue worth $8.68 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $38.68 billion by 2026, to register a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Smart lighting is designed to manage luminance using remote controls. Smart lighting ensures energy efficiency and includes automated control and highly efficient fixtures, which can adjust depending on conditions, such as occupancy and external lighting. Lighting is an intentional use of light to add practical and aesthetic effect to a space.

Furthermore, these systems include general, accent, and task lighting. Besides this, smart lighting systems ensure lower energy usage and high cost savings. The dynamics such as rise in demand for intelligent street lighting systems in developing and developed nations, growth in need for energy-efficient lighting systems for sustainable development, and high penetration of LED bulbs and lightnings, globally, drive the global smart lighting market.

However, high installation cost and maintenance cost in smart lighting hamper the market growth. Furthermore, advancement in wireless communication technology, growth in developments of smart city projects, especially in Asia-Pacific, and emergence of IoT technology for smart lightning is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth. The smart lighting market is segmented on the basis of offering, connectivity technology, lighting technology, application, and industrial vertical.

Depending on offering, it is bifurcated into hardware and software. By connectivity technology, it is categorized into Bluetooth, Zigbee, WiFi, and DALI. On the basis of lighting technology, it is classified into LED, Halogen, incandescent, Fluorescent, and CFL. The applications covered in the study include indoor and outdoor lighting. By industrial vertical, it is segmented into commercial, residential, industrial, automotive, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

These players have adopted various key strategies such as product launch, collaboration, partnership, acquisition, and agreements to drive the market and increase their net sales. Furthermore, prominent strategies such as product launch and business expansion are adopted by leading players to strengthen their business reach and position in the global smart lighting sensor market. For instance, Philips Hue wireless lights, Hue light bulbs, use approximately five times less energy compared to traditional halogen light bulbs, which makes them eco-friendlier.

Regional Insights

North America is leading the smart lighting market through an increasing number of collaborations and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of the seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Offering – Hardware – Software By Connectivity Technology – Bluetooth – Zigbee – WiFi – DALI

By Lighting Technology – LED – Halogen – Incandescent – Fluorescent – CFL

By Region – North America o U.S. o Canada o Mexico – Europe o UK o Germany o France o Russia o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o China o India o Japan o Australia o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Latin America o Middle East o Africa

Key Market Players – Acuity Brands, Inc. – Cisco Systems, Inc. – Cree, Inc. – Eaton – Deco Lighting, Inc. – Dialight – General Electric – Honeywell International Inc. – Koninklijke Philips N.V. – Syska

Aim of the Report:

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for the next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa region.

The report consists of the detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

