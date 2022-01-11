Plastic Conduit Market Scope and overview, New Business Opportunities, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2031

The global plastic conduit market is expected to generate revenue worth $16.25 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $25.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

A conduit is referred to as a pipe or passage for fluids or electrical wires to pass through. These pipes enable protection and routing to the materials flowing through these channels. Plastic conduits are widely used across various industry verticals such as construction, manufacturing, telecommunication, and agriculture among others.

Recent developments in the manufacturing process of plastic conduits enable them to pass chemicals and other fluids, which would make any other material used to make conduits corrosive. There is a growing demand for electrical conduits which ensures routing of electric wires all around a building or any premise.

An electrical conduit is advantageous since it results in simpler wiring and is safer, permitting easier and frequent alterations in the wiring system, providing protection even in damp and hazardous locations. Moreover, it is an effective way to protect the wiring system from environmental and other conditions such as chemical vapors, electromagnetic interference, moisture, and others. Emerging technologies and materials are paving way for the plastic conduits market to expand globally.

Adoption of enhanced materials such as HDPE is preferred while using these conduits in residential areas. These conduits are used to protect electrical power and telecommunication cables passed within them. It offers unmatched corrosion and chemical resistance, and is flexible, durable, and available in long reel lengths to reduce joints and installation time. HDPE conduit is available in a variety of sizes, colors, dimensions, and lengths.

The plastic conduit market exhibits a phenomenal growth globally, owing to increase in expansion of the construction industry and growth in demand for highly secure and safe wiring system. However, high installation cost of conduits and increase in prices of raw materials restrain the market growth. Furthermore, emerging trends of cable-in conduits system and increase in opportunities of plastic conduits in residential buildings provide lucrative opportunities for the market globally.

The global plastic conduit market is segmented on the basis of type, material, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into rigid conduits and flexible conduits. By material, it is divided into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is divided into manufacturing, construction, IT & telecom, healthcare, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the report include Atkore International, AKG Group, Cantex Inc., Duraline holdings Inc., Prime Conduit, Precision Plastic Industry, Mitsubishi Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Allied Tube & Conduit, and Calpipe Industries. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.

Regional Insights

North America is leading the plastic conduit market through an increasing number of collaborations and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of the seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Rigid Conduits ? Flexible Conduits ?

By Material

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) ? High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) ? Polypropylene (PP) ? Others

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing ? Construction ? IT & Telecom ? Healthcare ? Others

By Region ? North America o U.S. o Canada o Mexico ? Europe o UK o Germany o France o Russia o Rest of Europe ? Asia-Pacific o China o India o Japan o South Korea o Rest of Asia-Pacific ? LAMEA o Latin America o Middle East o Africa

Key Market Players – Atkore International – AKG Group – Cantex Inc. – Duraline Holdings Inc. – Prime Conduit – Precision Plastic Industry – Mitsubishi Corporation – Eaton Corporation – Allied Tube & Conduit – Calpipe Industries

Aim of the Report:

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for the next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa region.

The report consists of the detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

