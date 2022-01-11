Automotive Electronics Market Scope and overview, Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend And Feasibility Studies up to 2031

The global automotive electronics market generated revenue worth $228.34 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $382.16 billion by 2026, to register a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period.

Automotive electronics industry deals with equipping vehicles with digital and automatic controls. The features such as power windows, changing ride modes, lighting, safety features, driver assistance, automatic ride controls, infotainment and other such functionality uses automotive electronics. The electronics are installed in various categories of vehicles such as passenger cars, LCVs and HCVs.

The adoption of various advanced electronic components such as sensors, actuators, processors, microcontrollers has backed the shift of manual and conventional vehicle features & control towards autonomous functionalities. Further, various key players with innovative products has assisted the automotive electronic market growth.

Adoption of IoT and AI in the automobiles industry, the growth in consumer awareness and demand for safety features in the automobiles, vehicles equipped with automated driving, increase in demand for infotainment electronics drive the market of automotive electronics. On the other hand, slow adoption of automotive electronics in developing countries and also the increase in overall cost of end-product due to integration of automotive electronics hampers the market growth. Furthermore, the investment towards autonomous driving of vehicles in smart grids is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the automotive electronic market.

The automotive electronics market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, component, application, distribution channel, and region. By vehicle type, it is categorized as passenger cars, LCVs and HCVs. On the basis of component, it is categorized into sensors, actuators, processors, microcontrollers, and others. The application segment is divided into ADAS, infotainment, body electronics, safety system, power train and other. Distribution channel in the market is segmented as OEM and aftermarket. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the global automotive electronics market are Robert Bosch, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Continental AG, NVIDIA Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., and Aptiv PLC. The companies follow various market strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and others that leads to the market growth.

Regional Insights

North America is leading the automotive electronics market through an increasing number of collaborations and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of the seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Car

– LCV

– HCV

By Component

– Sensors

– Actuators

– Processor

– Microcontrollers

– Others

By Application

– ADAS

– Infotainment

– Body Electronics

– Safety System

– Power Train

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– OEM

– Aftermarket

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Aim of the Report:

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for the next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa region.

The report consists of the detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

