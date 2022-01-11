ICU Ventilator Market Scope and overview, Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2031

ICU Ventilator Market is valued at approximately USD 1.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

An ICU Ventilator is a life support machine that helps in the process of breathing among patients. ICU Ventilators are also referred to as respirators or breathing machines and they mechanically support the functioning of lungs by inhaling or exhaling the breathable air of the lungs. These machines are mainly utilized to provide temporary respiratory support among patients having illness, congenital defects, trauma, or who are treating with anesthesia. Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic around the world has led to a rise in demand for ICU Ventilator and other critical medical supplies to avoid the widespread of novel coronavirus infection and provide better health care to the patient. For instance, according to the Society of Critical Care Medicine, in Q1 2020, the stock of ventilators in U.S. hospitals is nearly 160,000 units.

Further, a stockpile of 12,700 with Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) would be offered in the depressing situations. As per American Association for Respiratory Care, more than 1.0 million COVID-19 cases are active around the world, and approx. 960,000 Americans require mechanical support to breathe in or out during the pandemic.,. Therefore, the demand for ICU Ventilator is significantly rising as they are extensively used to treat and diagnose patients with COVID and other diseases. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases among people, followed by the growing elderly population around the world are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people aged 65 or above is projected to grow to nearly 1.6 billion by 2050 from 524 million in 2010, with most of the increase in developing countries. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the market growth around the world. However, the high deployment & maintenance costs and reimbursement concern are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global ICU Ventilator market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders, and the presence of a significant number of ventilator manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising geriatric population and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the ICU Ventilator market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Schiller AG

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Hamilton Medical

Heyer Medical AG

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

High-End ICU Ventilators

Basic ICU Ventilators

Mid-End ICU Ventilators

By Type:

Adult Ventilators

Neonatal Ventilators

Pediatric Ventilators

By Mode:

Combined-Mode Ventilation

Volume-Mode Ventilation

Pressure-Mode Ventilation

Other

By End-User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Long Term Care Centres

Rehabilitation Centres

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

