Medical Tricorder Market Scope and overview, Segments Analysis and Opportunities 2031

Medical Tricorder Market is valued at approximately USD 3.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Medical tricorder is a type a portable handheld scanning device used by the patient to self-diagnose the medical conditions without invasive tests. The medical tricorder has a removable, high-resolution, hand-held scanner and tests the function of vital organs of the body and human physiology. It also delivers vital measurements, such as body temperature, heart rate within a second. Further, these devices can diagnose diseases, provide ongoing personal health metrics, monitor ongoing health, and summarizes an individual’s health status. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to accelerate market growth around the world. Moreover, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world has led to a rise in demand for medical tricorder in identifying or monitoring and diagnosis of the patient’s therapeutic condition to prevent or mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus, as well as provide optimum care to the patient. This is likely to accelerate the usage of medical tricorder thereby, the market would grow at a significant rate in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases in the developed & developing countries, along with the rapidly growing investment in the innovations associated with monitoring & diagnosis are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Diabetic Federation (IDF), globally, the number of adults aged between 20-79 years suffering from diabetes was about 463 million in 2019, and this estimation is projected to grow to almost 700 million by 2045. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Medical Tricorder around the world. However, the high cost related to the research & development and devices is one of the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Medical Tricorder market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure, along with the concentration of new technology-based device vendors in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rapidly growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, along with the improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Medical Tricorder market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Scanadu

QuantuMDx Group Ltd.

Ibis Biosciences, Inc

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Cloud DX Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Basil Leaf Technologies

Welfo Fiber Optics

Fujikura Ltd.

Basler AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

USB Camera

Fiber Optic Camera

Wireless

Corded

By Application:

Diagnosis

Monitoring

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

