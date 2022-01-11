Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market Scope and overview, Depth Study, Analysis, Key Drivers, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2031

Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market is valued at approximately USD 992 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Non-invasive fat reduction is a non-surgical aesthetic procedure that selectively breakdown fat cells in specific areas of the body to eliminate or reduce the size of subcutaneous fat pockets (fat deposits that placed below the skin, however, above the muscle). To reduce the fat non-invasively, several methods are used such as cryolipolysis, radiofrequency, and laser lipolysis. The devices are primarily used in these non-surgical procedures to permanently eliminate fat cells. They are often FDA approved as their safety and efficiency have been examined and the results have been demonstrated to indicate significant outcome.

These procedures are usually being carried out by skilled physicians to mitigate the risk of negative consequences. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to accelerate market growth around the world. Moreover, increasing prevalence of obesity around the world, along with the escalating demand for minimally invasive procedures are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, the WHO data in 2016 specified that over 650 million world population was recorded to be obese. Also, the World Obesity Federation reported released in 2017 revealed that over 2.7 billion population living around the world would be obese by 2025. This, in turn, is expected to reinforce the market growth all over the world.

Recently, the COVID-19 is widely spread throughout the world, therefore, several healthcare organizations and facilities are increasingly focused on the treatment of the patients with the novel coronavirus. For this reason, the non-invasive procedures for fat reduction are likely to postponed or put on hold during the pandemic. This is likely to inhibit the usage of devices and therapies related to non-invasive fat reduction thereby, the market would decline significantly at least in this year. However, lack of reimbursements and side-effects associated with the procedure are the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Non-Invasive Fat Reduction market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing incidences of obesity among people, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas, Latin America is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rising patient awareness, surging demand for aesthetics procedures, and the availability and benefits of body contouring treatments would create lucrative growth prospects for the Non-Invasive Fat Reduction market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cutera, Inc.

Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Venus Concept Canada Corp.

Alma lasers Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Candela Laser Corporation

Lumenis Ltd.

Fotona

Sciton, Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Ultrasound

Cryolipolysis

Low Level Lasers

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics and Cosmetic Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

