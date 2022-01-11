Surgical Laser Market overview, With the Best Scope, Trends, Benefits, Opportunities to 2031

Surgical Laser Market is valued at approximately USD 2.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

A surgical laser is a type of medical device used for the treatment of bleeding blood vessels and to remove the contaminated tissues by using a light beam rather than surgical instruments, such as scalpels. A general surgeon uses a variety of laser wavelengths and laser delivery systems to eliminate, vaporize, and cut tissue. Since, there are various types of laser beams can be accessible from the market that have different color and uses neodymium, yttrium-aluminum-garnet argon, diode, and carbon dioxide.

They are generally used in a range of surgical procedures, including laparoscopic surgeries, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, cardiology, and many more. Therefore, the rise in demand for non-invasive procedures is one of the prime factors fueling the adoption of surgical laser all over the world. Furthermore, the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular and ophthalmic disorder, along with increased funding and public-private investment are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. As per the American Heart Association (AHA), in 2016, the death occurred due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) was estimated at around 17.6 million and is projected to grow more than 23.6 million by the year 2030. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth around the world.

Although, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic around the world instigating the shutdown of much of civilized life, which resulted that MedTech companies are highly insulated from economic disruptions due to which demand for medical device and surgical procedures are greatly affecting. This is due to the healthcare facilities and organization are mainly focused on treating patients with COVID-19, and thus, surgical procedures are likely to put on hold. Therefore, the demand for surgical laser is substantially declining during the crisis. However, the high costs of laser surgeries and the dearth of favorable reimbursement policies are the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Surgical Laser market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in the prevalence of chronic disease particularly cardiovascular and ophthalmic disorders, along with the presence of a significant number of medical device manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the presence of a huge target population with chronic diseases and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Surgical Laser market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lumenis

Cynosure, Inc.

Alma Lasers, Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation

Spectranetics Corporation

Biolitec AG

Bison Medical Co., Ltd.

Fotona D.O.O.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers

Argon Lasers

ND:Yag (Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Aluminum Garnet) Lasers

Diode Lasers

Others

By Procedure Type:

Open Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

Percutaneous Surgery

By Application:

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Dentistry

Urology

Cardiology

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

