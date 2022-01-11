Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market Scope and overview, Growth Opportunity, Developments and Regional Forecast to 2022-2031

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2017 to 2030.



The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

An ASIC is a processor that is primarily used in the smart gadgets such as smart watches, smart phones and tablets. In order to gauge the efficiency of the working of the product and Increasing demand from various end user industries such as automotive, industrial and commercial sectors and increasing use of smart gadgets such as smart phones, smartwatches, tablets are some factors contributing to the market growth. Since these gadgets comprise of ASIC- Application Specific Integrated Circuits in the same, therefore an increasing demand of these gadgets when compared to that of the laptops will increase in the near future.

For instance: according to Statista, the demand for laptop is expected to fall to 272 million, by the year 2025 from 277 million, in the year 2021. This is because of increase in the demand of tablets. The demand of tablets rose to 52% in The United Kingdom whereas it went up to 57% in The United States, in the year 2020. However, Huge involvement of manufacturing cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, rapid technological advancements and increase in the disposable income is likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period.

The regional analysis of global Application Specific Integrated Circuit market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World for analysis and estimation, North America is the significant region in terms of largest market share, across the world owing to increased demand for electronics in the market Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as technological advancements would create lucrative growth prospects for the Application Specific Integrated Circuit market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

STMicroelectronics N.V

Infineon technologies AG

Semiconductor components industries LLC

Omnivision Technologies

Tekmos inc

Seiko Epson corporation

Socionext America inc

Intel corporation

Samsung electronics

LG Electronics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Full Custom

Semi-custom

Programmable

By Application:

Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market, by Product type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market Dynamics

3.1. Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing demand from various end user industries

3.1.1.2. Increasing use of smart gadgets

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Huge involvement of manufacturing cost

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Rapid technological advancements

3.1.3.2. Increase in the disposable income

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

