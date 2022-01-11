Telepresence Equipment Market Scope and overview, Overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Forecast to 2022-2031

Report Ocean published a new report on the global semiconductor and electronics market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2017 to 2030.

Global Telepresence Equipment Market to reach USD $$million by 2027.Global Telepresence Equipment Market is valued approximately at USD $$Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Telepresence refers to an integrated solution that enables seamless collaboration among people at remote locations. It consists of components such as codec, microphone, speaker and monitor.

Growing applications in sectors such as education, healthcare, government and others are driving the market growth. Rapid adoption of 5G technology, strategic initiatives by market players and launch of innovative products by market players are injecting growth in the market. Such as, according to Statista, number of 5G connections in North America has increased from 4 million in 2019 to 14 million in 2020, and is projected to reach 410 million by 2025. Also, in March 2021, Ava Robotics partnered with SIGNA and FRINK Advanced Services, to create a digital, remote sales experience via Ava’s telepresence robots.

Furthermore, rapid growth in digital education after occurrence of COVID-19 pandemic and technological advancements are the factors expected to lead the market towards positive growth in the coming years. However, high cost of installation and limitations regarding the user experience of this technology may hamper the growth in near future.

North America is dominating the world market in terms of revenue among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, due to rising usage of telepresence equipment in large and medium-sized enterprises. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during forecast period, owing to growing use in education sector and corporate offices.

Major market player included in this report are:

Avaya Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Array Telepresence

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Polycom, Inc.

Vidyo Inc.

ZTE Corporation

HP Inc.

Sony Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End user:

Large Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Small Enterprise

By Type:

Multi-Codec Telepresence

Personal Telepresence

Immersive Telepresence

Room based Telepresence

By Form Factor:

End-Points

Infrastructure

By Vertical:

Healthcare

Education

Pharmaceuticals

Government

Commercial

Scientific

Construction & Engineering

Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.



Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

