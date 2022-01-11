RF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride) Market Scope and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2031

RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) Market to reach USD 4.32 billion by 2027.Global RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) Market is valued approximately at USD 0.67 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30.58% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Report Ocean published a new report on the globalRF GaN (Radio-frequency Gallium Nitride) Market . The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2017 to 2030.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

GAN stands out in RF applications for a variety of reasons, including its strong breakdown field, high saturation velocity, and outstanding thermal characteristics, which have proven useful in carrying signals over long distances or at high power levels. The market growth is driven by the supporting factors such as Increasing adoption of RF GaN in electric automotive and increasing implementation of IoT devices.

For instance, In India, NITI Aayog has launched Clean transportation plan in 2018. promoted eliminating all EVS permission restrictions in order to promote electric mobility. Furthermore, the International Energy Agency estimates that about 1.5 million battery electric vehicles were shipped globally in 2018. These statistics suggest that, throughout the predicted period, the adoption of RF GaN will be boosted due to the expansion of electric cars. However, Increasing cost associated with usages of high performance devices, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is dominating the region factors owing to the growing demand of the wearable devices, smartphones, and other devices along with introduction of 5G technology in the region. Furthermore, increasing focus on investments to develop infrastructure, in order to support 5G technology, is expected to surge the demand for RF semiconductors across the APAC region in the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Analog Devices Inc.

Aethercomm Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations Inc.

Integra Technologies Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Wolfspeed Inc.

Qorvo Inc.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

GaN-on-Si

GaN-on-SiC

Other Material Types (GaN-on-GaN, GaN-on-Diamond)

By Application:

Military

Telecom Infrastructure (Backhaul, RRH, Massive MIMO, Small Cells)

Satellite Communication

Wired Broadband

Commercial Radar and Avionics

RF Energy

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

