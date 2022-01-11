Temperature Sensor Market Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis & Forecast To 2031 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

Temperature Sensor Market to reach USD 7.75 Billion by 2027Global Temperature Sensor Market to reach USD 7.75 Billion by 2027.Global Temperature sensor Market is valued approximately at USD 5.66 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Temperature Sensor Market . The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2017 to 2030.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

A temperature sensor is a device used to measure and control temperature. This can be air temperature, metal temperature, liquid temperature or temperature of solid matter.. The global Temperature Sensor market is being driven by increasing penetration of temperature sensors in advanced & portable healthcare equipment, growing demand for temperature sensors in automotive sector, as there is a growing demand for accurate temperature sensors for applications such as engine coolant temperature management, outside air temperature management, active in-vehicle temperature management.

Furthermore, increase in rise in automotive industry, will provide new opportunities for the global Temperature Sensor industry. For instance, according to the source of statista, there has been rise in sales of cars worldwide, in year 2020 the sales reached to 63.8 million units which increases to 71.4 million units in year 2021. As a result, increased automotive industry will necessitate the use of temperature sensors in the manufacturing of different automobile parts, which will serve as a catalyst for the Temperature Sensor industry in the future. However, high initial cost involved in advanced sensors, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of global temperature market. the evolving automotive, medical, and industrial manufacturing companies rising the demand for temperature sensors which makes Asia Pacific the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to presence of prominent system suppliers as well as large chemicals, oil & gas, healthcare, and food & beverage companies in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell

Te connectivity

Texas Instruments

Endress + hauser

Siemens

Maxim Integrated

Emerson

Amphenol

Wika Instrument

Dwyer instruments

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Contact Temperature sensor

Non-contact Temperature sensors

By Output

Analog

digital,

By connectivity:

Wireless (Wi-fi)

Wired

By Material Used:

(Polymer

Ceramic

Platinum Resistance Temperature Detectors

Nickel chromium/nickel aluminum (CODE K)

Nickel chromium/constantan (code e)

Iron/constantan (code j)

Nickel molybdenum-nickel cobalt thermocouples (type m)

Nicrosil/Nisil (code n),

copper/constantan (code t)\

Others

By End-use:

Chemical

Oil and Gas

Consumer electronics

Energy and power

Healthcare

Automotive

Metal and Minning

Food and beverages

Advanced fuel

Aerospace and defence

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Temperature Sensor Market , by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Temperature Sensor Market , by Product Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Temperature Sensor Market , by Output , 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Temperature Sensor Market , by Connectivity, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Temperature Sensor Market, by Material Used, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Temperature Sensor Market, by End-use 2019-2017 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Temperature Sensor Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

