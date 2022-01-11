Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Perrott-Hunt carries South Dakota over North Dakota 75-68

By Associated Press
2022/01/11 11:56
Perrott-Hunt carries South Dakota over North Dakota 75-68

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 19 points and six rebounds as South Dakota topped North Dakota 75-68 on Monday night.

Mason Archambault also had 19 points for South Dakota (8-7, 1-3 Summit League), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Boogie Anderson added 14 points. Tasos Kamateros had 10 points. Hunter Goodrick had a career-high 18 rebounds plus seven points.

Paul Bruns had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (4-13, 0-4), whose losing streak reached five games. Tsotne Tsartsidze added 13 points and eight rebounds. Bentiu Panoam had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-11 13:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan races to test 8,000 in 2 days amid airport Omicron cluster
Taiwan races to test 8,000 in 2 days amid airport Omicron cluster
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
"