Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lamar scores 20 to lead Kansas City past Omaha 64-61

By Associated Press
2022/01/11 11:53
Lamar scores 20 to lead Kansas City past Omaha 64-61

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Arkel Lamar had 20 points as Kansas City edged past Nebraska Omaha 64-61 on Monday night.

Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 16 points and eight rebounds for Kansas City (7-6, 2-1 Summit League), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Evan Gilyard II added 15 points and seven assists. Jacob Johnson had six rebounds.

Nick Ferrarini had 17 points for the Mavericks (3-14, 2-4). Kyle Luedtke added 11 points. Darrius Hughes had 10 points.

Felix Lemetti, whose 11 points per game coming into the contest led the Mavericks, had only 5 points. He shot 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-11 13:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan races to test 8,000 in 2 days amid airport Omicron cluster
Taiwan races to test 8,000 in 2 days amid airport Omicron cluster
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
"