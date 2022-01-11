Wake Forest RB Beal-Smith transferring to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wake Forest running back Christian Beal-Smith, the Demon Deacons' leading rusher the past two years, is transferring to South Carolina.

Beal-Smith, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, announced his choice on social media Monday night.

Beal-Smith's addition continues a hot offseason for the Gamecocks and coach Shane Beamer. Ex-Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner joined the program last month.

Beal-Smith, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound tailback from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, led Wake Forest with 732 yards in 2020. He gained 604 yards this past season as the Demon Deacons won the ACC Atlantic Division.

South Carolina needed to replenish its running back room after it lost ZaQuandre White and Kevin Harris to the NFL draft.

___

