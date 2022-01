WTA Sydney Internation Results

Tuesday AT Sydney Olympic Park Sydney Purse: $239,477 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor SYDNEY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Tennis Sydney AT Sydney Olympic Park (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Madison Brengle, United States, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Maddison Inglis, Australia, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, 5-7, 6-1, 7-5.

Tamara Zidansek (4), Slovenia, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, def. Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, and Julia Lohoff, Germany, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 10-4.

Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, and Tara Moore, Britain, 6-3, 6-0.