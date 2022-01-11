Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

King carries E. Tennessee St. over W. Carolina 87-69

By Associated Press
2022/01/11 10:25
King carries E. Tennessee St. over W. Carolina 87-69

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan King had a career-high 23 points as East Tennessee State defeated Western Carolina 87-69 on Monday night.

Ty Brewer had 14 points and eight rebounds for East Tennessee State (10-7, 2-2 Southern Conference). David Sloan added 12 points and 10 assists. Mohab Yasser had 11 points.

The Catamounts' 29.2 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an East Tennessee State opponent this season.

Vonterius Woolbright scored a season-high 20 points and had eight rebounds for the Catamounts (7-9, 1-2). Nick Robinson added 16 points and six rebounds. Tyler Harris had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-11 12:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan races to test 8,000 in 2 days amid airport Omicron cluster
Taiwan races to test 8,000 in 2 days amid airport Omicron cluster
House of Taiwanese man auctioned off by authorities to pay wife’s ETC dues
House of Taiwanese man auctioned off by authorities to pay wife’s ETC dues
"