Wilson scores 17 to carry Lehigh over Holy Cross 77-69

By Associated Press
2022/01/11 10:43
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Marques Wilson had 17 points off the bench to lift Lehigh to a 77-69 win over Holy Cross on Monday night.

Evan Taylor had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Lehigh (5-11, 3-1 Patriot League). Dominic Parolin added 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Keith Higgins Jr had 12 points.

Gerrale Gates had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Crusaders (3-13, 1-3). Kyrell Luc added 17 points and seven rebounds. DaJion Humphrey had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-11 12:02 GMT+08:00

