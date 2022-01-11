Eye-catching art exhibition 'Gaki Hip' overturning Taiwan stereotypes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The exhibition “Gaki Hip” will begin on Jan. 15, featuring interactive installations that aim to break stereotypes of Taiwanese culture.

The organizers, 4b Studios Founder Chen An-zhe (陳安哲) and cross-disciplinary artist Jeffrey Yu (尤勝宏), expect a range of everyday objects such as bubble tea, claw machines, and the neon lights on betel nut stands, to catch people's eye but also lead them to rethink their definition of Taiwan's culture.

According to Yu, when people describe something as “very Taiwanese,” it is a bit negative because that normally implies it looks cheap and messy. He has tried to turn national images into chic, modern centerpieces.

The showcase includes a giant claw machine that people can sit on to pretend they are prizes. Visitors can also hear sounds exclusive to Taiwan, such as the singsong wail of a garbage truck and popcorn popping at a food stand while eating ice cream with soy sauce.

Yu noted that some visitors said they had never seen Taiwan in this way before and that the experience was more like an amusement park than an exhibition.

The Taiwanese pronunciation of “Gaki Hip” is similar to “take photos by yourself.”

The show will run in Zhongshan District, Taipei, from Jan. 18 to March 31. For more information, visit the exhibition's official Instagram or its website to by tickets.



("Gaki Hip" photo)