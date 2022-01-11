Alexa
Langley lifts UNC Greensboro past Wofford 58-54

By Associated Press
2022/01/11 09:25
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kobe Langley scored 17 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.1 seconds left, and UNC Greensboro narrowly defeated Wofford 58-54 on Monday night.

Bas Leyte had 11 points for UNCG (10-5, 2-1 Southern Conference).

B.J. Mack had 18 points for the Terriers (9-7, 1-3). Ryan Larson added 11 points and Max Klesmit had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-11 11:03 GMT+08:00

