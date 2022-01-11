Alexa
Thailand recognizes Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine

Travelers vaccinated with Medigen can travel from sandbox locales after 7 days

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/11 10:24
Syringe containing Medigen COVID-19 vaccine. 

Syringe containing Medigen COVID-19 vaccine.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Monday (Jan. 10) began including the Taiwan-made Medigen vaccine (MVC-COV1901) on its list of approved COVID jabs.

Under Thailand's tourism sandbox plan, starting on Tuesday (Jan. 11), arrivals who are fully vaccinated can stay seven days in one of several designated locales, such as Phuket, Phang-gna, Krabi, Koh Samui, Koh Tao, and Koh Pha-ngan. After one week, they can then travel to other parts of Thailand.

Meanwhile, due to the global spike in Omicron cases, Thailand has suspended its TEST & GO program, which had enabled travelers from low-risk countries who tested negative for COVID to avoid quarantine. The MFA stated that it will provide a separate announcement when the program is resumed.

In addition to Medigen, the Thai government has also approved AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Covaxin. According to CNA, the list appears in the ministry's Q&A section for its Thailand Pass.

(consular.mfa.go.th screenshot)
