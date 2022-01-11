Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan, Canada begin talks on investment agreement

Taiwan is Canada’s 15th-largest trade partner

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/11 10:44
(Twitter, Mary Ng photo)

(Twitter, Mary Ng photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Canada have begun exploratory discussions on the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Arrangement (FIPA), paving the way for closer bilateral cooperation.

Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) and Canadian Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng (伍鳳儀) discussed the issue over video link Monday (Jan. 10). The two also exchanged opinions on trade and supply chain tenacity, according to a Cabinet statement.

At the core of FIPA is protection and liberalization of investments and inclusivity. The agreement is meant to ensure fair treatment of investors, transparent dispute-settling mechanisms, and increased representation of female and indigenous members in boardrooms and arbitration systems.

The two sides have also agreed to explore further commercial opportunities and new areas of collaboration, from technology to education.

Taiwan is Canada's 15th-largest trade partner and 18th-largest export market. Bilateral trade was worth US$5.5 billion in 2020.

Taiwanese investment in the North American country spans fields of transportation, financial services, ICT, and pharmaceuticals. Canadian businesses have shown interest in Taiwan’s renewable energy, ICT, manufacturing, wholesale, and financial sectors.
Taiwan
Canada
trade
FIPA
investment
Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Arrangement

RELATED ARTICLES

S. Korea’s Busan city council establishes Taiwan friendship group
S. Korea’s Busan city council establishes Taiwan friendship group
2022/01/10 20:23
Taiwan food company receives nearly 1,000 boxes of Lithuanian milk
Taiwan food company receives nearly 1,000 boxes of Lithuanian milk
2022/01/10 18:10
Quarantine taxis in Taiwan banned from taking ordinary passengers amid outbreak
Quarantine taxis in Taiwan banned from taking ordinary passengers amid outbreak
2022/01/10 17:36
Strike continues at Vietnam shoe factory owned by Taiwan's Pou Cheng Group
Strike continues at Vietnam shoe factory owned by Taiwan's Pou Cheng Group
2022/01/10 16:59
Taiwan to reopen borders to foreign Mandarin students in March
Taiwan to reopen borders to foreign Mandarin students in March
2022/01/10 16:20

Updated : 2022-01-11 11:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan races to test 8,000 in 2 days amid airport Omicron cluster
Taiwan races to test 8,000 in 2 days amid airport Omicron cluster
House of Taiwanese man auctioned off by authorities to pay wife’s ETC dues
House of Taiwanese man auctioned off by authorities to pay wife’s ETC dues
"