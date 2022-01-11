Alexa
iZeno becomes an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in Cloud

By iZeno Pte Ltd, Media OutReach
2022/01/11 10:00

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 11 January 2022 - iZeno, a leading Atlassian Platinum Partner in Asia, announced it has become an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in Cloud. A validation of Atlassian's Platinum Solution Partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience, and delivery of consistent, high-quality services to optimize customer satisfaction and outcomes.

IZENO has achieved the Atlassian Cloud Specialization since the program was launched on May 11th, 2021.

"Atlassian would like to recognize iZeno for their specialized solution practice, as they have proven success migrating operations and supporting enterprise-level use cases across the Atlassian Cloud Platform", said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channel.

"The level of commitment in the Cloud Specialization Program recognizes Atlassian Partners' effort and dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality services to optimize a customer's experience and success."

"We are excited to be the first partner in Asia to receive the Cloud Specialization Badge from Atlassian. This aligns with iZeno Cloud First Strategy as we continue to invest in our people and collaborate with our customers to deliver successful cloud deployment and migrations. iZeno will continue to grow and extend iZeno Atlassian Practice (ITSM and DevOps) beyond our current coverage in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. " said iZeno's Managing Director, Mr. Jason Lin.


About iZeno

iZeno was founded in 2003 to provide enterprises with best-in-class technology solutions they need to keep their business running seamlessly. With a team of 100+ in-house innovators, we have delivered over 500 Enterprise Solutions, implemented and optimized to enable smarter insights. Our team draws on industry experiences in accomplishing a portfolio of mission-critical applications, integrating AI & Machine Learning,Social Media Icon DevOps,Social Media Icon ITSM,Social Media Icon Cloud,Social Media Icon CRM &Social Media Icon CX,Social Media Icon Data Analytics, and other leading technologies with our clients' existing IT frameworks.


We are also the proud recipients of Social Media IconAtlassianSocial Media Icon Social Media IconPartner of the Year 2019: Rising Star APAC award and Social Media IconAtlassian Partner of the Year 2020: Emerging Markets for the outstanding contribution and achievements.

To learn more visit Social Media Iconizeno.com or follow us on Social Media IconLinkedIn.

Learn more about iZeno Atlassian Practice: Social Media Iconhttps://www.izeno.com/atlassian-practice/

Learn more about DevOps solution here: Social Media Iconhttps://www.izeno.com/solutions/devops/

Learn more about ITSM solution here: Social Media Iconhttps://www.izeno.com/solutions/itsm/

Or drop us an email via Social Media Iconmarketing@izeno.com


