Xaxis Uses IAS's Context Control Targeting to Raise Awareness for a Fashion Brand

TAIPEI, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, and Xaxis, GroupM's outcome media specialist, used Context Control Targeting to increase campaign performance, website traffic, and brand awareness for a major fashion retailer, all within a short span of eight days.

Xaxis prides itself in staying ahead of the curve and leveraging the best technology in the market to drive results. A fashion retailer asked Xaxis Taiwan to raise brand awareness and drive as much website traffic as possible within an eight-day window for its wedding apparel campaign. With the impending deprecation of cookies, Xaxis proactively explored contextual targeting as an alternative to traditional audience targeting.

IAS's Context Control Targeting solution uses vertical-based contextual targeting segments and audience proxy targeting segments to drive website traffic and site visits. Xaxis used the solution to explore innovative targeting methods which yielded strong results in site visits and a click-through rate (CTR) that was three times higher than competitive benchmarks.

"As we progress into the cookieless future, our ability to connect, engage, and influence consumer actions that drive real business outcomes continues to be a challenge amidst the rapidly changing landscape. Partnering with IAS on this front enabled us to leverage the power of AI and advanced contextual capabilities that enhance relevance at scale," said Jona Oboza, General Manager, Xaxis Taiwan.

Lindsay Williams, Country Manager, SEA, at IAS said, "Context Control is helping the industry prepare for the upcoming deprecation of cookies with advanced contextual targeting capabilities. These campaign results highlight how contextual targeting can help drive greater performance and efficiency. Our solutions give programmatic buyers unprecedented precision for targeting content that is contextually relevant for a given brand or campaign to increase recognition, engagement, and favorability."

"There's an increasing demand for mature, AI-driven, contextual detection technology. We always look forward to better solutions that can make advertising more relevant and immersive for the target audiences, and that's why we continue to partner with IAS," said Nelson Tsai, Client Development and Product Strategy Lead, Xaxis Taiwan.

Contextual targeting represents a major opportunity for brands, so understanding how context influences consumers' perception of ads is critical to capturing long-term interest. For marketers, this is essential for standing out within increasingly crowded marketplaces and driving actions from ads.

Download the case study to learn more about how IAS's Context Control helped Xaxis Taiwan drive strong campaign results for its fashion retailer client.

About Xaxis

Xaxis transforms digital media into business outcomes. We maximize the ROI of our client's digital media investments by combining innovative AI technology, advanced cross-channel solutions, and dedicated programmatic expertise to develop and optimize to success metrics that connect directly to their business goals. Founded in 2011, Xaxis is GroupM's outcome media specialist, serving more than 3,000 brands in 48 markets around the world. Find out more at www.xaxis.com.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.