9 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nine Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on Monday (Jan. 10), marking the eighth intrusion this month.

During the daytime Monday, four People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic intelligence plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). An additional four Shenyang J-16 fighter planes entered the southwestern corner of the zone Monday night.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes. A total of 30 Chinese planes have been monitored in Taiwan’s ADIZ so far this month, including 19 fighter planes and 11 spotter planes.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ in 961 instances over 239 days, Liberty Times cited the MND as saying.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight path of Chinese planes during the daytime on Jan. 10. (MND image)

Flight path of Chinese planes during the night on Jan. 10. (MND image)