Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Elche ends Espanyol's unbeaten run at home in Spanish league

By Associated Press
2022/01/11 06:34
Elche ends Espanyol's unbeaten run at home in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Elche ended Espanyol's seven-game unbeaten streak at home with a 2-1 win in the Spanish league on Monday.

Pere Milla scored twice in the first 15 minutes to give Elche the win and lift the team out of the relegation zone.

Raúl de Tomás scored in first-half stoppage time for Espanyol, which was coming off six wins and a draw at home.

The only other team to win at Espanyol's RCDE Stadium in Barcelona in the league was defending champion Atlético Madrid in September.

Elche was winless in its last three league matches. It hadn't won in its last eight away games in the competition.

Espanyol, back in the top flight after a season in the second division, stayed in 11th place.

Elche was two points clear of the relegation zone.

Real Madrid leads the league by five points from second-placed Sevilla, which has a game in hand.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-11 08:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwan races to test 8,000 in 2 days amid airport Omicron cluster
Taiwan races to test 8,000 in 2 days amid airport Omicron cluster
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
House of Taiwanese man auctioned off by authorities to pay wife’s ETC dues
House of Taiwanese man auctioned off by authorities to pay wife’s ETC dues
"