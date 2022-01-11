Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Take-Two, Lululemon fall; Jazz, BioMarin rise

By Associated Press
2022/01/11 05:21
Take-Two, Lululemon fall; Jazz, BioMarin rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Lululemon Athletica Inc., down $6.78 to $348.43.

The athletic apparel maker warned investors that a surge in virus cases hurt its fourth-quarter financial results.

Cardinal Health Inc., down $3.21 to $51.03.

The medical products maker and distributor said supply chain problems will hurt profits for its medical segment in fiscal 2022.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $21.61 to $142.99.

The maker of “Grand Theft Auto” is buying Zynga, maker of “FarmVille,” in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $12.7 billion.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc., up $12.06 to $146.49.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging development and financial forecast.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., up 14 cents to $84.39.

The drug developer reported encouraging results from a study on a potential hemophilia treatment.

Tilly's Inc., down $1.34 to $14.28.

The clothing and accessories retailer trimmed its financial forecast for the fourth quarter.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), up 27 cents to $45.35.

The health care logistics company is buying Apria for about $1.45 billion.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., down $1.30 to $35.99.

Investors were disappointed by the biopharmaceutical company's financial forecast for fiscal 2022.

Updated : 2022-01-11 06:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwan races to test 8,000 in 2 days amid airport Omicron cluster
Taiwan races to test 8,000 in 2 days amid airport Omicron cluster
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
House of Taiwanese man auctioned off by authorities to pay wife’s ETC dues
House of Taiwanese man auctioned off by authorities to pay wife’s ETC dues
"