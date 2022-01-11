Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2022/01/11 04:23
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jan 234.90 Down 3.55
Mar 234.95 Down 3.35
Mar 238.40 239.00 232.55 234.90 Down 3.55
May 238.10 238.90 232.65 234.95 Down 3.35
Jul 237.20 238.25 232.40 234.65 Down 3.25
Sep 236.95 237.70 231.85 234.20 Down 3.25
Dec 235.75 236.45 230.90 233.10 Down 3.20
Mar 235.15 235.60 230.35 232.55 Down 3.25
May 234.60 234.95 229.90 232.05 Down 3.20
Jul 234.05 234.25 229.60 231.30 Down 3.25
Sep 233.00 233.35 229.05 230.50 Down 3.20
Dec 232.10 232.30 228.00 229.55 Down 3.10
Mar 232.00 232.00 228.20 228.65 Down 3.00
May 230.05 230.05 228.40 228.40 Down 2.95
Jul 229.60 229.60 228.10 228.10 Down 3.15
Sep 228.10 Down 3.15
Dec 228.05 Down 3.15

Updated : 2022-01-11 06:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

The opportunity of Omicron
The opportunity of Omicron
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Jan. 9-24
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Girl living in crowded, snake-infested Nantou hut calls for help
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwan races to test 8,000 in 2 days amid airport Omicron cluster
Taiwan races to test 8,000 in 2 days amid airport Omicron cluster
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 6 local COVID cases
House of Taiwanese man auctioned off by authorities to pay wife’s ETC dues
House of Taiwanese man auctioned off by authorities to pay wife’s ETC dues
"