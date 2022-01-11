New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jan
|234.90
|Down 3.55
|Mar
|234.95
|Down 3.35
|Mar
|238.40
|239.00
|232.55
|234.90
|Down 3.55
|May
|238.10
|238.90
|232.65
|234.95
|Down 3.35
|Jul
|237.20
|238.25
|232.40
|234.65
|Down 3.25
|Sep
|236.95
|237.70
|231.85
|234.20
|Down 3.25
|Dec
|235.75
|236.45
|230.90
|233.10
|Down 3.20
|Mar
|235.15
|235.60
|230.35
|232.55
|Down 3.25
|May
|234.60
|234.95
|229.90
|232.05
|Down 3.20
|Jul
|234.05
|234.25
|229.60
|231.30
|Down 3.25
|Sep
|233.00
|233.35
|229.05
|230.50
|Down 3.20
|Dec
|232.10
|232.30
|228.00
|229.55
|Down 3.10
|Mar
|232.00
|232.00
|228.20
|228.65
|Down 3.00
|May
|230.05
|230.05
|228.40
|228.40
|Down 2.95
|Jul
|229.60
|229.60
|228.10
|228.10
|Down 3.15
|Sep
|228.10
|Down 3.15
|Dec
|228.05
|Down 3.15