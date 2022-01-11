Ronaldo missing for Man United in FA Cup match against Villa

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo grimaces during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at... Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo grimaces during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Monday, Jan.3, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was missing for Manchester United in its FA Cup match against Aston Villa on Monday because of a hip injury.

United manager Ralf Rangnick said Ronaldo was left out of the third-round match at Old Trafford as a precaution and that the injury wasn't serious.

“He’s told me that he’s had that problem for the last couple of days,” Rangnick said. "Again, in a cup game when you can play 120 minutes, I thought it would be better to not take any risks.”

United's next game is on Saturday also against Villa in the league.

