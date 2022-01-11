Alexa
Ronaldo missing for Man United in FA Cup match against Villa

By Associated Press
2022/01/11 04:16
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo grimaces during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was missing for Manchester United in its FA Cup match against Aston Villa on Monday because of a hip injury.

United manager Ralf Rangnick said Ronaldo was left out of the third-round match at Old Trafford as a precaution and that the injury wasn't serious.

“He’s told me that he’s had that problem for the last couple of days,” Rangnick said. "Again, in a cup game when you can play 120 minutes, I thought it would be better to not take any risks.”

United's next game is on Saturday also against Villa in the league.

