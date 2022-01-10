|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|21
|17
|2
|2
|53
|13
|53
|Chelsea
|21
|12
|7
|2
|45
|16
|43
|Liverpool
|20
|12
|6
|2
|52
|18
|42
|Arsenal
|20
|11
|2
|7
|33
|25
|35
|West Ham
|20
|10
|4
|6
|37
|27
|34
|Tottenham
|18
|10
|3
|5
|23
|20
|33
|Man United
|19
|9
|4
|6
|30
|27
|31
|Wolverhampton
|19
|8
|4
|7
|14
|14
|28
|Brighton
|19
|6
|9
|4
|20
|20
|27
|Leicester
|18
|7
|4
|7
|31
|33
|25
|Crystal Palace
|20
|5
|8
|7
|29
|30
|23
|Brentford
|19
|6
|5
|8
|23
|26
|23
|Aston Villa
|19
|7
|1
|11
|25
|30
|22
|Southampton
|19
|4
|9
|6
|20
|29
|21
|Everton
|18
|5
|4
|9
|23
|32
|19
|Leeds
|19
|4
|7
|8
|21
|37
|19
|Watford
|18
|4
|1
|13
|22
|36
|13
|Burnley
|17
|1
|8
|8
|16
|27
|11
|Newcastle
|19
|1
|8
|10
|19
|42
|11
|Norwich
|19
|2
|4
|13
|8
|42
|10
___
Brentford 2, Aston Villa 1
Everton 2, Brighton 3
Leeds 3, Burnley 1
Southampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m. ppd
Chelsea 2, Liverpool 2
Man United 0, Wolverhampton 1
Southampton vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.
Everton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m. ppd
West Ham vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.
Man City vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m.
Brighton vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.
Brentford vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Watford vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|25
|14
|7
|4
|41
|20
|49
|Blackburn
|25
|13
|7
|5
|43
|28
|46
|Fulham
|23
|13
|6
|4
|51
|19
|45
|West Brom
|25
|11
|9
|5
|31
|19
|42
|QPR
|24
|12
|5
|7
|37
|30
|41
|Huddersfield
|26
|11
|7
|8
|32
|29
|40
|Middlesbrough
|25
|11
|6
|8
|29
|24
|39
|Stoke
|24
|10
|5
|9
|28
|25
|35
|Nottingham Forest
|25
|9
|7
|9
|32
|28
|34
|Coventry
|23
|9
|7
|7
|29
|27
|34
|Millwall
|24
|8
|9
|7
|27
|27
|33
|Blackpool
|26
|9
|6
|11
|27
|32
|33
|Sheffield United
|22
|9
|5
|8
|29
|28
|32
|Preston
|23
|8
|7
|8
|26
|29
|31
|Bristol City
|25
|8
|6
|11
|30
|39
|30
|Luton Town
|22
|7
|8
|7
|31
|27
|29
|Swansea
|22
|7
|6
|9
|26
|31
|27
|Birmingham
|24
|7
|6
|11
|23
|32
|27
|Hull
|24
|6
|5
|13
|20
|29
|23
|Cardiff
|24
|6
|5
|13
|26
|43
|23
|Reading
|23
|8
|4
|11
|29
|36
|22
|Peterborough
|23
|5
|4
|14
|20
|44
|19
|Barnsley
|24
|2
|8
|14
|16
|36
|14
|Derby
|25
|7
|11
|7
|23
|24
|11
___
Bristol City 3, Millwall 2
Birmingham 1, QPR 2
Blackburn 0, Huddersfield 0
West Brom 1, Cardiff 1
Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading 2, Derby 2
Stoke 1, Preston 2
Swansea vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Reading vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Stoke, 7 a.m.
Preston vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|24
|15
|5
|4
|45
|17
|50
|Sunderland
|25
|15
|5
|5
|50
|29
|50
|Wycombe
|25
|13
|7
|5
|40
|30
|46
|Wigan
|21
|14
|3
|4
|40
|20
|45
|Oxford United
|25
|12
|7
|6
|40
|27
|43
|Plymouth
|24
|12
|7
|5
|38
|25
|43
|Milton Keynes Dons
|24
|11
|7
|6
|43
|30
|40
|Portsmouth
|23
|10
|7
|6
|28
|22
|37
|Sheffield Wednesday
|24
|9
|10
|5
|30
|27
|37
|Ipswich
|25
|9
|8
|8
|43
|34
|35
|Accrington Stanley
|25
|10
|5
|10
|31
|40
|35
|Burton Albion
|24
|9
|5
|10
|29
|30
|32
|Cheltenham
|25
|7
|9
|9
|31
|44
|30
|Charlton
|24
|8
|5
|11
|30
|29
|29
|Shrewsbury
|25
|8
|5
|12
|26
|29
|29
|Cambridge United
|24
|6
|9
|9
|32
|38
|27
|Bolton
|23
|7
|5
|11
|30
|35
|26
|AFC Wimbledon
|21
|6
|7
|8
|30
|35
|25
|Lincoln
|23
|6
|7
|10
|26
|31
|25
|Fleetwood Town
|24
|6
|7
|11
|37
|43
|25
|Morecambe
|24
|6
|5
|13
|34
|49
|23
|Gillingham
|24
|3
|9
|12
|18
|38
|18
|Crewe
|24
|4
|6
|14
|22
|43
|18
|Doncaster
|24
|4
|4
|16
|16
|44
|16
___
Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town, 8 a.m. ppd
Morecambe 4, Doncaster 3
Shrewsbury 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Cambridge United 0, Portsmouth 0
Wycombe 3, Sunderland 3
Accrington Stanley 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Cheltenham 1, Burton Albion 1
Lincoln 2, Oxford United 0
Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster 0, Fleetwood Town 1
Gillingham 0, Ipswich 4
Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Wycombe, 3 p.m.
Crewe vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 1:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|22
|14
|6
|2
|45
|20
|48
|Tranmere
|23
|12
|5
|6
|24
|14
|41
|Northampton
|23
|12
|4
|7
|31
|23
|40
|Sutton United
|23
|12
|3
|8
|35
|28
|39
|Swindon
|22
|10
|7
|5
|34
|26
|37
|Port Vale
|21
|10
|5
|6
|35
|23
|35
|Newport County
|24
|9
|8
|7
|38
|34
|35
|Exeter
|23
|8
|10
|5
|33
|26
|34
|Mansfield Town
|22
|9
|5
|8
|27
|28
|32
|Leyton Orient
|22
|7
|10
|5
|37
|21
|31
|Crawley Town
|22
|9
|4
|9
|27
|31
|31
|Salford
|22
|8
|6
|8
|26
|21
|30
|Harrogate Town
|22
|8
|6
|8
|35
|31
|30
|Bradford
|23
|6
|11
|6
|29
|28
|29
|Walsall
|23
|7
|8
|8
|29
|30
|29
|Hartlepool
|23
|8
|4
|11
|24
|34
|28
|Rochdale
|22
|6
|9
|7
|30
|30
|27
|Bristol Rovers
|21
|7
|5
|9
|27
|33
|26
|Carlisle
|23
|6
|7
|10
|18
|29
|25
|Barrow
|23
|5
|8
|10
|23
|28
|23
|Stevenage
|24
|5
|8
|11
|19
|37
|23
|Colchester
|21
|5
|7
|9
|17
|28
|22
|Scunthorpe
|24
|3
|10
|11
|19
|42
|19
|Oldham
|24
|4
|6
|14
|22
|39
|18
___
Forest Green 0, Exeter 0
Colchester vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m. ppd
Exeter vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Newport County 0, Salford 2
Northampton 0, Crawley Town 1
Oldham vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. ppd
Stevenage 3, Walsall 1
Tranmere 4, Scunthorpe 0
Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m. ppd
Carlisle 2, Bradford 0
Mansfield Town vs. Swindon, 2:30 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.