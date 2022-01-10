All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|30
|18
|9
|2
|1
|39
|98
|92
|Hershey
|31
|18
|10
|2
|1
|39
|97
|88
|Hartford
|28
|15
|9
|2
|2
|34
|88
|83
|Providence
|26
|13
|9
|3
|1
|30
|77
|68
|Charlotte
|29
|15
|12
|2
|0
|32
|95
|86
|Lehigh Valley
|27
|9
|11
|5
|2
|25
|71
|86
|Bridgeport
|35
|12
|16
|3
|4
|31
|92
|107
|WB/Scranton
|27
|9
|14
|1
|3
|22
|60
|93
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|25
|19
|3
|3
|0
|41
|91
|59
|Rochester
|29
|18
|11
|0
|0
|36
|108
|103
|Toronto
|25
|13
|10
|1
|1
|28
|80
|85
|Laval
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|84
|84
|Cleveland
|27
|11
|9
|4
|3
|29
|80
|85
|Syracuse
|24
|11
|10
|2
|1
|25
|71
|77
|Belleville
|27
|13
|14
|0
|0
|26
|80
|82
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|29
|22
|5
|1
|1
|46
|100
|72
|Manitoba
|29
|18
|9
|1
|1
|38
|91
|72
|Grand Rapids
|28
|13
|10
|4
|1
|31
|85
|82
|Rockford
|26
|13
|11
|1
|1
|28
|74
|79
|Iowa
|29
|12
|13
|3
|1
|28
|82
|85
|Milwaukee
|32
|13
|17
|2
|0
|28
|91
|109
|Texas
|25
|8
|13
|3
|1
|20
|72
|92
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|29
|21
|5
|2
|1
|45
|102
|70
|Ontario
|26
|16
|6
|3
|1
|36
|99
|83
|Henderson
|26
|15
|8
|2
|1
|33
|80
|67
|Bakersfield
|25
|11
|8
|3
|3
|28
|72
|72
|Colorado
|30
|14
|11
|3
|2
|33
|95
|94
|Tucson
|25
|11
|11
|2
|1
|25
|66
|83
|Abbotsford
|25
|10
|11
|3
|1
|24
|73
|78
|San Diego
|24
|10
|12
|2
|0
|22
|63
|76
|San Jose
|28
|12
|15
|1
|0
|25
|87
|112
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Charlotte 3, Bridgeport 2
Chicago 4, Cleveland 3
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2
Colorado 5, Tucson 3
Stockton 5, Ontario 4
Bakersfield 4, Abbotsford 0
Springfield at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled