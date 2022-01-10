Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/10 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 30 18 9 2 1 39 98 92
Hershey 31 18 10 2 1 39 97 88
Hartford 28 15 9 2 2 34 88 83
Providence 26 13 9 3 1 30 77 68
Charlotte 29 15 12 2 0 32 95 86
Lehigh Valley 27 9 11 5 2 25 71 86
Bridgeport 35 12 16 3 4 31 92 107
WB/Scranton 27 9 14 1 3 22 60 93
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 25 19 3 3 0 41 91 59
Rochester 29 18 11 0 0 36 108 103
Toronto 25 13 10 1 1 28 80 85
Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84
Cleveland 27 11 9 4 3 29 80 85
Syracuse 24 11 10 2 1 25 71 77
Belleville 27 13 14 0 0 26 80 82
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 29 22 5 1 1 46 100 72
Manitoba 29 18 9 1 1 38 91 72
Grand Rapids 28 13 10 4 1 31 85 82
Rockford 26 13 11 1 1 28 74 79
Iowa 29 12 13 3 1 28 82 85
Milwaukee 32 13 17 2 0 28 91 109
Texas 25 8 13 3 1 20 72 92
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 29 21 5 2 1 45 102 70
Ontario 26 16 6 3 1 36 99 83
Henderson 26 15 8 2 1 33 80 67
Bakersfield 25 11 8 3 3 28 72 72
Colorado 30 14 11 3 2 33 95 94
Tucson 25 11 11 2 1 25 66 83
Abbotsford 25 10 11 3 1 24 73 78
San Diego 24 10 12 2 0 22 63 76
San Jose 28 12 15 1 0 25 87 112

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte 3, Bridgeport 2

Chicago 4, Cleveland 3

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2

Colorado 5, Tucson 3

Stockton 5, Ontario 4

Bakersfield 4, Abbotsford 0

Monday's Games

Springfield at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2022-01-11 01:17 GMT+08:00

